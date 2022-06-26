WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes WILL Be In The AEW Fight Forever Video Game, Confirmed By Kenny Omega

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 26, 2022

The upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game has a lot of fans excited, and it was a topic of discussion when Kenny Omega sat down with Justin Barrasso of Barstool Sports, where he revealed something that may shock some fans out there.

"This may come as a surprise to people, but Cody is still in the game. I was very passionate about making sure his legacy and position within the company were preserved. We’ve built this game from the ground up, starting everything from scratch. That’s why I thought this game could coincide with the birth of this company. You get to experience AEW from the beginning, from day one. The game is going to reflect a lot of that, even though our locker room is ever-changing.”

Source: Fightful.com
Tags: #aew #kenny omega #cody rhodes

