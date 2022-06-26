Cody Rhodes WILL Be In The AEW Fight Forever Video Game, Confirmed By Kenny Omega

The upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game has a lot of fans excited, and it was a topic of discussion when Kenny Omega sat down with Justin Barrasso of Barstool Sports, where he revealed something that may shock some fans out there.

"This may come as a surprise to people, but Cody is still in the game. I was very passionate about making sure his legacy and position within the company were preserved. We’ve built this game from the ground up, starting everything from scratch. That’s why I thought this game could coincide with the birth of this company. You get to experience AEW from the beginning, from day one. The game is going to reflect a lot of that, even though our locker room is ever-changing.”