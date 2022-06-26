Cesaro Has Been Training To Get Back In Ring Shape

According to a new report, former WWE superstar Cesaro has been training to get back into ring shape.

Fightful Select is reporting that Claudio Castagnoli, following refusing WWE's offer of a new contract back in February, has been at Tyler Breeze and Shawn Spears’ Flatbacks Wrestling School in Orlando, Florida several times over that period working in the ring.

The news comes as Castagnoli, who has trademarked the professional name CSRO, is among those rumored by eager fans to be Bryan Danielson’s replacement for both tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts on this week’s Dynamite.

There is absolutely no confirmation as of yet on whether he will be appearing for AEW tonight or Wednesday, with no media able to get a word from any of Castagnoli's representatives.