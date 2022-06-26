WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Cesaro Has Been Training To Get Back In Ring Shape

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 26, 2022

Cesaro Has Been Training To Get Back In Ring Shape

According to a new report, former WWE superstar Cesaro has been training to get back into ring shape.

Fightful Select is reporting that Claudio Castagnoli, following refusing WWE's offer of a new contract back in February, has been at Tyler Breeze and Shawn Spears’ Flatbacks Wrestling School in Orlando, Florida several times over that period working in the ring.

The news comes as Castagnoli, who has trademarked the professional name CSRO, is among those rumored by eager fans to be Bryan Danielson’s replacement for both tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts on this week’s Dynamite.

There is absolutely no confirmation as of yet on whether he will be appearing for AEW tonight or Wednesday, with no media able to get a word from any of Castagnoli's representatives.

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #cesaro

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77119/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π