Orange Cassidy Is Getting A New AEW Entrance Theme

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 26, 2022

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Orange Cassidy is set to change his entrance music.

AEW has reportedly secured the licensing to Jefferson Starship's "Jane", which Cassidy used on the independent scene.

On Twitter, Cassidy wrote:

“This is tomorrow.
Will said he has a special costume.
I guess I’ll get something new too.
Oh, and the IWGP US Championship.”

Cassidy has been using The Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind,” which AEW secured a multi-year agreement to use in March of last year. Tony Khan has previously said that he tried to get “Jane” but when he reached out to Jefferson Starship, “they never even answered my emails, so I decided to take a huge swing, & it came through [with the Pixies song].”

You can listen to the song here:

Source: patreon.com
