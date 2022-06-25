WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Windham Rotunda Files Trademark For "Wyatt 6"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 25, 2022

It is being reported by Fightful that Windham Rotunda, formerly Bray Wyatt in WWE, has filed a trademark for "Wyatt 6" with the USPTO.

The filing reads:

“Mark For: WYATT 6 trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts.:

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #windham rotunda

