Windham Rotunda Files Trademark For "Wyatt 6"

It is being reported by Fightful that Windham Rotunda, formerly Bray Wyatt in WWE, has filed a trademark for "Wyatt 6" with the USPTO.
The filing reads:
“Mark For: WYATT 6 trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts.:
