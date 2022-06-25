📸 PHOTO: Randy Orton Has Shaved His Facial Hair

Sorry, fans of Randy Orton's facial hair: it's no more.
Some pics have surfaced of Orton poolside with a freshly shaved face, marking his return to how he looked before.
You can see the pics below.
Pics from yesterday of @RandyOrton at a pool in St. Charles,Missouri with a few lucky fans. He musta shaved the day before because he had a stache & slight beard growth but here hes basically clean shaven. lol.Looks in great shape still. Heres to a fast recovery from surgery bud! pic.twitter.com/Rvk9vEhHS9— #1RandyOrtonSource (@BaltOs1Fan) June 25, 2022
