KC Navarro: "Everything I Did In My Career Was For Shad Gaspard."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 25, 2022

KC Navarro was recently interviewed by PWMania, where he spoke about the late Shad Gaspard and his influence.

“Around the time I started hanging out with nZo, one of my mentors passed away, Shad Gaspard. It hurt and I wasn’t okay because everything I did in my career was for Shad. I wasn’t able to call him when I got signed to MLW. It hurt."

“I remember first meeting Shad, I had a shoulder injury in 2016, it was a month before I wrestled Lio Rush. I cut a promo and he was there. I remember him coming to the back after that promo and telling me I was going to make it.”

“He would make sure I stood focused and would keep my head on straight. A lot of guys didn’t want to see my win. At 16 for Shad to say I was going to make it, after being kicked out of wrestling school one year prior for not being humble enough, he was probably the best person I’ve met in my entire life.

Shad cared about his fans, family, and friends. He passed saving his son. For him to give up time to make sure I was motivated to get to the next level, I owe it all to him. Sometimes it hurts when I have a big moment and the first thing I want to do is call him, but I can’t. I always make sure to put it out on social media and say that it was for him. Without him, I don’t think I’d be where I’m at today. I was at a point where I just wanted to quit."

Shad Gaspard Officially Announced As 2022 Warrior Award Recipient

WWE announced the following for the 2022 Hall Of Fame: Shad Gaspard has been posthumously named the recipient of the 2022 Warrior Award. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 25, 2022 02:49PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #kc navarro #shad gaspard

