The Godfather Says The Intercontinental Championship "Didn't Mean Anything" When He Won It

The Godfather was recently a guest on the A2theK Wrestling Show, where he discussed his run as WWE Intercontinental Champion.

“When they put it on me, the Intercontinental Title didn’t mean anything because I had the girls and this became something that the girls would carry, because the show was bigger than the Intercontinental Championship if that makes any sense. And so, I think they just put it on me just so later on when they put me in the Hall of Fame, they had something on there.”