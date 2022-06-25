Cody Hall Admits He Had Attempted To Mentally Prepare For Scott Hall's Death For Some Time

Cody Hall was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about losing his father, Scott Hall, and the effect it has had on him.

“I guess in some sense [I was kind of ready]. I had kind of mentally come to terms that my father was not going to live forever. He liked to be a rockstar, even when he came back to life. He liked to drink, liked to party and liked to stay out late. He had those crazy nights, but when you live that life you don’t live to be 80, 90 or 100. So I always knew, but goodbyes are hard like change is hard, so I wasn’t ready for it. So I am still trying to come to terms with it, but I believe that he is in a better place. By the time I did see my father, it was pretty clear that this wasn’t going to be a kickout situation. He was ready to go, and I accepted it for him. I wanted him to move on and to not be in pain anymore. So it’s this kind of life, we are always going to lose our father’s at some point. I’m just glad mine was a great one before it happens.”

On who Scott Hall was to Cody:

“My father was like my best friend to me for a while. Definitely in those years in Atlanta, that’s all I ever wanted, because I feel like I never really got to know him growing up. So I stopped looking as him as a father, because the things he would do would hurt too much. But I embraced him as a friend, he was one of the boys and my buddy that I could talk about all the regular stuff with. That’s what made all the difference for me.”

On possibility of Cody and his sister getting Scott's royalties: