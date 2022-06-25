WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Briscoes Have Been Pulled From IMPACT Against All Odds

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 25, 2022

It has been announced on Twitter that The Briscoes will no longer be appearing at IMPACT Wrestling's Against All Odds on July 1st, 2022.

The updated card is as follows:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Joe Doering
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Tasha Steelz
* Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun: Sami Callihan vs. Moose
* Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent & PCO) vs. James Storm, The Good Brothers & TBD

