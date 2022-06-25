The Briscoes Have Been Pulled From IMPACT Against All Odds

It has been announced on Twitter that The Briscoes will no longer be appearing at IMPACT Wrestling's Against All Odds on July 1st, 2022.

BREAKING: @MeanGiaMiller received a medical update from @ScottDAmore on The Briscoes after last night's attack by Honor No More.



The Briscoes won't be able to compete at #AgainstAllOdds, meaning @JamesStormBrand, @The_BigLG and @MachineGunKA will have to find two new partners. pic.twitter.com/zT7Hjmm74h — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2022

The updated card is as follows: