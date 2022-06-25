The Briscoes Have Been Pulled From IMPACT Against All Odds

It has been announced on Twitter that The Briscoes will no longer be appearing at IMPACT Wrestling's Against All Odds on July 1st, 2022.
BREAKING: @MeanGiaMiller received a medical update from @ScottDAmore on The Briscoes after last night's attack by Honor No More.— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2022
The Briscoes won't be able to compete at #AgainstAllOdds, meaning @JamesStormBrand, @The_BigLG and @MachineGunKA will have to find two new partners. pic.twitter.com/zT7Hjmm74h
The updated card is as follows:
* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Joe Doering
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Tasha Steelz
* Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun: Sami Callihan vs. Moose
* Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent & PCO) vs. James Storm, The Good Brothers & TBD
