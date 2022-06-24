AEW Rampage Results – June 24, 2022

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s two days until Forbidden Door and our final stop is at the fastest hour in all of pro wrestling, AEW Rampage. We have a match between Rey Fenix & Andrade El Idolo and a preview of Sunday as FTR’s Cash Wheeler & United Empire’s Jeff Cobb as part of this card tonight, so let’s not waste any time. With Excalibur, Taz & The Wizard ‘Chris Jericho’ on commentary, let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Andrade El Idolo w/ Jose defeated Rey Fenix w/ Alex Abrahantes via Pinfall (16:44)

We start off with both men in the ring and they struggle to get the upper hand from the lock up but then they suddenly begin to pull out the Lucha early on culminating in Fenix getting a hurricanrana takedown. Andrade comes back with a chop but Fenix replies with a Solebutt and then a Heel Kick but Andrade counters with two of the three amigos suplexes but Fenix escapes the third and hits the third where Andrade couldn’t. Fenix heads up top but Andrade rolls out the ring so Fenix hits him with a huge 360 senton to send Andrade to the floor instead. Back in the ring Andrade ducks a kick but Fenix still manages to hit a German Suplex with a bridge for a two count. Fenix heads up to the top rope and Andrade pushes him to the floor to send us to break. Andrade tells the ref to start counting, when Fenix starts to get to his feet, Andrade goes out and throws him into the ring steps and then back into the ring where he stomps Fenix down then locks in a Chin Lock.

We return to the action with Fenix fighting to his feet but Andrade drops him again then heads up to the top but Fenix manages to cut him off before joining him up there but he gets caught up then Andrade stomps him into the mat for two. El Idolo takes Fenix back into the corner and then goes for a Cannonball but Fenix hits a kick and a Stomp but Andrade intercepts the cutter only for Fenix to drop him with a Springboard Dropkick instead. He then proceeds to hit his rolling Cutter but Andrade kicks out at 2.9. Fenix heads up top for a Frog Splash but Andrade gets the knees up then rolls Fenix up for two and then both men exchange elbow strikes until Andrade drops him with chop. Fenix springs to life with kicks but Andrade pulls Fenix off the top rope to regain control. He sets Fenix up on the Apron for a running Knee Strike but he hits the ring post once again. Fenix takes Andrade out from the top rope to send us to another break!

Fenix struggles to get Andrade back into the ring and then struggles to pull himself to the top rope but manages it and he goes for a Senton Atomico but El Idolo rolls out of the way and then nearly pins Fenix from the miss. Fenix rolls out to the floor to escape El Idolo but Andrade follows him and then tosses him into the barricade before returning him to the ring. He takes Fenix up top then follows him before we get a blackout. When we return Fenix has recovered and takes Andrade down with an Avalanche Spanish Fly and somehow Andrade gets his foot on the bottom rope on the pin to survive. Jose passes the tablet to Andrade while the ref checks on Fenix’s knee but Aubrey stops him from using it which lets Andrade poke Fenix in the eyes and then take over. Fenix goes for a Sole Butt in the corner and then takes Andrade down with a Tope Suicida. Alex and Jose get in the ring to distract the referee before Rush appears to low blow Fenix and roll him back in to the waiting Andrade who hits El Idolo to get the win.

After the match, Rush and Andrade unveil La Faccion Ingobernable t-shirts and then Rush unmasks Fenix before Penta chases him off with a shovel.

Eddie Kingston Promo

Eddie talks up Forbidden Door but says he can’t wait for Blood & Guts to taste Chris Jericho’s blood.

Swerve In Our Glory Promo

Swerve says that they’re on a roll and they’re getting another one against Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Desperado but Keith says they’re not on the same page but they can get there if they keep winning.

Serena Deeb & Mercedes Martinez defeated Laynie Luck & Sierra via Submission (3:22)

Serena & Mercedes both emerge separately to face their opponents who are already in the ring. Serena starts off the match against Laynie Luck and locks her in an abdominal stretch to begin the match but then decides to chop her instead. She tags out to Laynie Luck and Serena dominates her too and then tags out to Mercedes. Martinez is almost rolled up by Luck but then recovers with a Spinebuster but Serena then tags herself in. She puts Laynie in an Inverted Indian Death Lock and lays in the strikes. Sierra tries to make the save but Mercedes takes her out with a strike then slams her onto Laynie. Serena bridges back with the submission but Luck makes the ropes and Serena lays in strikes in the corner and then Mercedes tags into the match. Mercedes does more of the same before they just dominate Laynie into the corner before Martinez hits a forearm to the back of the head, accidentally brushing Serena on the apron. Mercedes locks in the Border City Stretch whilst Serena deals with Sierra with a Serenity Lock to get the win. They bicker after the match about the contact on the apron.

Tully Blanchard Enterprises Video Package

Tully talks up Kaun, Toa Liona & Brian Cage.

Lee Moriarty & Jonathan Gresham Interview

Lexy congratulates Moriarty on his wins and is interrupted by Tully before he can announce the ROH title match and we end up with Jonathan Gresham & Lee Moriarty vs Tully Blanchard Enterprises.

Hook defeated The DKC via Submission (1:43)

Hook heads out to meet The DKC who waits in the ring. The bell is rung and Hook turns around from his usual spot in the corner and gets a single leg takedown and a Knee Bar to begin. DKC makes the ropes and then Hook smothers him with strikes and then into the corner for more. He brings him out with a Uchi Mata but The DKC attacks with chops and Hook seems in trouble till he hits the Overhead throw. He lays in the cross face strikes then locks in the Redrum to get the win before exiting the ring.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark asks Cash for his thoughts and Cash says he’s not a singles wrestler and he may be fighting Jeff Cobb but that doesn’t matter because he never backs down from a fight and nothing will stand in their way Sunday. Jeff Cobb reminds everyone he’s a 2004 Olympian but FTR’s mouth will get them in trouble and on Sunday they won’t be winning the IWGP Tag Team Champs. Looks like there’s been enough talk, it’s time for the main event!

Gunns & Acclaimed Video Package

Jeff Cobb defeated Cash Wheeler via Pinfall (10:50)

Caprice Coleman joins commentary to big up the ROH champs before Cash makes his entrance after Jeff’s. The bell rings and the two men meet in the middle of the ring before Cash’s quickness manages to allow him to snap a headlock on Cobb but Jeff is much stronger and gets out of it before the two men go back and forth with early exchanges. Wheeler takes over with some kicks to the quad of Cobb but Jeff muscles out of the headlock and then hits a big mat return. Jericho names Cobb his Sports Entertainer of the Week. Cash hits a Dropkick but Cobb stays up and then slams him to the mat to send us to break. Cash escapes to the floor but it’s no escape as Cobb follows him, tossing him into the barricade and ring post. Cash fires back with chops and is sent into the ring post again. Cobb takes Wheeler back inside the ring and beats him down before standing on Cash with the Hawaiian Surfboard. Cobb hits a Moonsault Press for a two count and then takes Cash out to the apron and then brings him back in with a huge suplex. He lays in some knees to the back of Cash and then puts a Chin Lock in. Cash escapes but he gets caught again and Cobb hoists him up.

We return to the action with Cobb holding Wheeler in a Backbreaker but Cash escapes with a Sleeper hold. Jeff escapes in the corner but Cash lays in some strikes until we get a strike exchange and Cash ends trying for a Backslide. Cobb doesn’t go down and they exchange strikes until Wheeler lays in a chop block to the wrapped-up knee of Cobb. Jeff rolls out and Cash follows him with a dive before they head back inside and Cash heads up top. Cobb cuts him off and then almost suplexes him in again but Cash attacks the knee and then hits a huge Powerbomb for two. Cobb gets to his feet and knocks Cash to the floor but then misses the Moonsault and tries for Tour of the Islands but Cash rolls him up for two. Cash attacks the knee of Cobb and Jeff goes for a Doctor Bomb and Cash turns it into a Hurricanrana for two. Cash goes for a Piledriver but can’t hit it and Jeff catches him, throws him down with a German Suplex before the Tour of the Islands gets him the win.

After the match, we get a mass brawl as Great O-Khan comes out followed by Dax who attacks him. Ospreay and Aussie open make the save followed by Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice. Eddie Kingston attacks Chris Jericho and it’s carnage all over the ringside area and ramp. Mental.

Forbidden Door Sunday. Don’t miss it. See you then. Adios!