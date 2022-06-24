WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dax Harwood Believes The Pinnacle Could Have Been Biggest Faction In The World, Blames Not Seeing Eye To Eye With MJF

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 24, 2022

FTR recently sat down with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, where Cash Wheeler spoke about The Pinnacle.

"I feel like we still had stuff we could have done (with the Pinnacle) or things we could have done differently. But it’s so hard to in the middle of the pandemic, even though we were starting to come out of it, the amount of stuff from the formation to the end. Even I don’t know what’s going on if it is the end. We’ll see. I think the group still had a lot of potential. Whatever happens down the line if that’s something they ask us what our thoughts on it are within the company, we’ll figure that out. With Max right now, I don’t really know. I try to stay out of all the office business because I’m not very good at it and I’m not very good at hiding my emotions as it is. It’s just, I hope he gets what he wants. I know what it’s like to be in a spot where you don’t feel like where you want to be. So I hope he finds that."

Dax Harwood followed up:

"You called us to talk to FTR. I’m not here to talk about Max. I don’t care what Max does. I will say this, I think the Pinnacle may be the most mishandled thing in modern wrestling history because that could have been one of the biggest angles in the world, one of the biggest groups in the world. Max and I always didn’t see eye to eye and I’ll leave it at that."

Dax Harwood Recalls Vince McMahon Saying The Revival (FTR) Won't Be The Next Great Tag Team Because They're "Just Professional Wrestlers"

FTR as a group were recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where Dax Harwood got a chance to speak about being managed by Bret "The Hit [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 16, 2022 11:11AM

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #dax harwood #cash wheeler

