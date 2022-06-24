Dax Harwood Believes The Pinnacle Could Have Been Biggest Faction In The World, Blames Not Seeing Eye To Eye With MJF

FTR recently sat down with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, where Cash Wheeler spoke about The Pinnacle.

"I feel like we still had stuff we could have done (with the Pinnacle) or things we could have done differently. But it’s so hard to in the middle of the pandemic, even though we were starting to come out of it, the amount of stuff from the formation to the end. Even I don’t know what’s going on if it is the end. We’ll see. I think the group still had a lot of potential. Whatever happens down the line if that’s something they ask us what our thoughts on it are within the company, we’ll figure that out. With Max right now, I don’t really know. I try to stay out of all the office business because I’m not very good at it and I’m not very good at hiding my emotions as it is. It’s just, I hope he gets what he wants. I know what it’s like to be in a spot where you don’t feel like where you want to be. So I hope he finds that."