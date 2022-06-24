Tammy Sytch's Lawyer Successfully Withdraws As Her Legal Representation In DUI Manslaughter Case

We previously reported that Tammy Sytch's lawyer, Steven deLaroche, filed a motion asking to withdraw as her legal representation.

Well, he got his wish.

It is being reported by PWInsider that the Circuit Court of Volusia County, Florida has granted deLaroche’s request to withdraw as her representation. The motion was filed on June 16th, which led to a hearing yesterday to speed things up and get the case moving.

DeLaroche cited the following in his motion to withdraw:

* An impasse has been reached in the handling of the case, making it impossible for the client and attorney to continue to work cooperatively on the case.

* The client has not complied with the terms of the employment agreement with this attorney.

* The client will not be prejudiced if the undersigned is permitted to withdraw.

The court ordered that all of the legal documents related to the case be sent to Sytch at Indian Lake Jail in Daytona Beach. She will either need a new legal representative or a public defender.