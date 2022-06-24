Matt Hardy Doesn't Know What The Appeal For AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door Is For American Fans

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about working TripleMania XXX.

“It was a lot of fun. It was a long day, but it was a very productive and good day. I enjoyed it in the big scheme of things. I haven’t been to Mexico since 2018 with WWE. I had a 4-hour meet and greet. I interacted with so many enthusiastic and amazing Mexican fans. American fans were there as well. It was a huge event. It was outside. Packed house, packed stadium, and I was very proud of the match that myself and Johnny Hardy, AKA John Morrison had against the Lee Brothers, Los Hermanos Lee, (Dragon Lee & Dralistico). Those guys are extremely talented. It makes me once again be very envious that I’m not in my 20s again. These guys can do everything. It was a lot of fun.”

On AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door's appeal to the American wrestling fan: