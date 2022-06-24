WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Hardy Doesn't Know What The Appeal For AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door Is For American Fans

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 24, 2022

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about working TripleMania XXX.

“It was a lot of fun. It was a long day, but it was a very productive and good day. I enjoyed it in the big scheme of things. I haven’t been to Mexico since 2018 with WWE. I had a 4-hour meet and greet. I interacted with so many enthusiastic and amazing Mexican fans. American fans were there as well. It was a huge event. It was outside. Packed house, packed stadium, and I was very proud of the match that myself and Johnny Hardy, AKA John Morrison had against the Lee Brothers, Los Hermanos Lee, (Dragon Lee & Dralistico). Those guys are extremely talented. It makes me once again be very envious that I’m not in my 20s again. These guys can do everything. It was a lot of fun.”

On AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door's appeal to the American wrestling fan:

“I really don’t know. I’m not sure. I know AEW obviously has built a very strong fan base. I feel it was a very positive sign how fast the tickets sold out. I guess after we see the initial buy rate and the first few buyrate numbers, I guess we’ll have a pretty fair idea. I can see it leaning either way. Wrestling has almost become more niche now than it ever has. I feel like most things in the world have because entertainment has been broken into so many little fields in so many ways. I don’t know. Considering that number was a little lower on Dynamite, was that because of lack of interest? They also said it was a historically low night of television viewing. I’m just really not sure. I don’t know how to read it and those numbers are so tricky .We’ll see how many people actually buy the PPV. It was a success from a live gate perspective, but we’ll just have to wait and see what that buyrate is and then we’ll know going forward.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #matt hardy

