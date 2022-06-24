Stokely Hathaway On AEW Run: "It's Been The Most Fun That I've Had In A Very Long Time."

Stokely Hathaway, formerly Malcolm Bivens in WWE, was a guest on Busted Open Radio today, where he spoke about his new role in All Elite Wrestling.

"Honestly, I can't even put it into words. I've had a blast and I feel really bad for Tony Khan sometimes because I feel like I'm taking money because it's been the most fun that I've had in a very long time. I mean, I (need more money), I'm not having a good time at all. It's a struggle. [laughs]. Seriously, I've had a blast. Being able to see people I haven't seen in years like Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor, all those guys. Just walking into the locker room and seeing your friends, people you grew up with, what can I say. I am, I was going to say lucky, but that's not the word. I'm extremely blessed to be in the position that I'm in."

"From day one at Double or Nothing, working with Jade, working with Kiera, Red Velvet, everyone. Just being able to walk in and giving a structure for a promo and them saying, 'You fill in the gaps.' That's fun. We all enjoy it. Shoutout to Sonjay Dutt, he's the man. He's one of the best and is the creator behind a lot of the pre-tapes and promos. A lot of the good ideas, that's Sonjay. I wish I could take credit for them, but that guy, he's one of the best."