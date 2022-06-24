WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Strange Billboards Surface Of WWE Superstars Reminding People To Get Colonoscopies

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 24, 2022

Strange Billboards Surface Of WWE Superstars Reminding People To Get Colonoscopies

A wrestling fan by the name of Greg Phillips has taken to Twitter to post a strange billboard he saw, in which AJ Styles is being used to remind people to get colonoscopies after the age of 45.

What makes this stranger is there's another photograph in the replies of a John Cena one, with some fans claiming to have seen a Brock Lesnar one as well.


Tags: #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77098/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π