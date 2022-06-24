Strange Billboards Surface Of WWE Superstars Reminding People To Get Colonoscopies

A wrestling fan by the name of Greg Phillips has taken to Twitter to post a strange billboard he saw, in which AJ Styles is being used to remind people to get colonoscopies after the age of 45.

The most random billboard I’ve ever seen in Troy, Alabama: pic.twitter.com/4GluyFOKEJ — Greg Phillips (@gphillips8652) June 23, 2022

What makes this stranger is there's another photograph in the replies of a John Cena one, with some fans claiming to have seen a Brock Lesnar one as well.