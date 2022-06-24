WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
"UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW" Coming to Nashville on July 29

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jun 24, 2022

The following comes from WWE.com:

As first reported by the Tennessean, the UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will make its debut on Friday night, July 29 at Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tenn. as part of SummerSlam Week.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature “The Phenom” in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.

Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale this Tuesday, June 28 at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster.com.  A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available. 

SummerSlam takes place Saturday, July 30 live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.  Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster and the premium live event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Source: WWE.com
