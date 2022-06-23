IMPACT Wrestling Results (6/23/2022)

Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for June 23rd, 2022: courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com

Andrew Everett vs Black Taurus w/ Crazzy Steve

After making his IMPACT return in last Sunday’s Ultimate X match at Slammiversary, Andrew Everett squares off with the daunting Black Taurus! Everett gets sent for a ride in the opening minutes as Taurus hurls his across the ring. Taurus hits a pop-up Samoan Drop, followed by a twisting dive to the floor. Everett begins to build momentum with a series of springboard Moonsaults. Taurus counters the chokeslam but gets dumped over the top rope to the floor instead. Everett hits a springboard splash for two. Taurus catches him in mid-air and hits Power Bull to score the victory!

Black Taurus w/ Crazzy Steve def Andrew Everett

Eight days away from Against All Odds, the fallout from Slammiversary begins on an all-new IMPACT! on AXS TV.

Following their loss to the IMPACT Originals at Slammiversary, Honor No More storms the ring to kick off the show. Mike Bennett holds the camera while their leader, Eddie Edwards, delivers a message. Edwards denies the loss on Sunday, blaming it solely on the individual who was pinned, PCO. Vincent suggests that the deck was stacked against them after Traci Brooks, D’Lo Brown and Earl Hebner got involved. Matt Taven says that he didn’t kill Ring of Honor, he saved IMPACT Wrestling from mediocrity. One of the greatest tag teams in IMPACT history, America’s Most Wanted, interrupt them. James Storm says that back in his day, they had to earn the respect of not only their peers, but the fans as well. Chris Harris says that he and Storm came into TNA together and if they have to, they’ll go out together. New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and The Briscoes join America’s Most Wanted and a huge brawl breaks out as Honor No More is sent scurrying!

Gisele Shaw breaks off her tag team with Alisha after Alisha was dominated by Masha Slamovich last week. Shaw says that she is destined for tag team gold, she just needs to find the right partner.

IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore informs Honor No More that they will battle IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, The Briscoes and James Storm in a 10-man tag team match next Friday at Against All Odds. But tonight, it’s Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs The Briscoes & James Storm in a six-man tag main event!

Chelsea Green w/ Deonna Purrazzo vs Mia Yim

Chelsea Green seeks revenge on Mia Yim after she sent both her and Deonna Purrazzo soaring off the top of a ladder through two tables during the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary! Purrazzo joins Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on commentary. Yim targets Green’s left arm, which was damaged at Slammiversary. Yim hits a snap suplex on the floor. Yim attempts a springboard but Green cuts her off with a mid-air dropkick, then slams her head-first into the announce table. Green avoids Eat Defeat, then hits a curb stomp for two. Moments later, Yim almost puts her away with a thunderous sitdown powerbomb. Yim is perched on the top rope when Purrazzo leaves commentary and pushes her off. Mickie James neutralizes Purrazzo at ringside, allowing Yim to capitalize with Eat Defat to score the victory!

Mia Yim def Chelsea Green w/ Deonna Purrazzo

Gia Miller interviews former Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Influence after losing their titles to Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie at Slammiversary. Miller says that their rematch won’t be happening anytime soon as Rayne has suffered a nasal fracture when she collided with her own partner. Gisele Shaw offers to be her replacement, but Rayne wants her to take out either Rosemary or Taya Valkyrie first.

Bhupinder Gujjar & Shark Boy vs Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice

After Shark Boy pinned Johnny Swinger to win the Reverse Battle Royal on Countdown to Slammiversary, Swinger looks to even the score in tag team action! Gujjar puts his speed and athleticism on display as he hits Dice with an impressive Spinebuster. Shark Boy rams his fin into Swinger, causing him to exit the ring in retreat. Swinger provides a distraction in the corner, allowing Dice to take control with a clothesline to Shark Boy. Gujjar hits a Samoan Drop on Dice to turn the tide. Shark Boy takes out Swinger with the Chummer as Gujjar puts Dice away with the corner spear for three!

Bhupinder Gujjar & Shark Boy def Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice

After the match, Joe Doering and Deaner attack Gujjar and Shark Boy from behind! Deaner gets on the mic and says they’re not going anywhere until IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander comes to the ring. Following his successful title defense against Eric Young at Slammiversary, the champ goes face-to-face with his next challenger at Against All Odds, Joe Doering. Deaner reminds Alexander that the last time he faced Doering, he lost the match by disqualification. Alexander says that nobody has seen or heard from Eric Young since Slammiversary and Doering will be next at Against All Odds. Doering and Deaner blindside Alexander with a brutal two-on-one attack as security hits the ring to break things up. Doering starts assaulting members of security when Deaner calls him off and sends him to the back. The scheduled match between Josh Alexander and Deaner will start right now!

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander vs Deaner

Alexander immediately goes on the attack as he pummels Deaner in the corner. Alexander hits a backbreaker for two. Alexander connects with a running crossbody to the back. Deaner retreats to the outside where he delivers a thumb to the eye, then sends Alexander face-first into the steel ring post. Deaner chokes him on the ropes as he attempts slow the pace down. Alexander counters the Deaner DDT into a series of German suplexes. Alexander locks in the Ankle Lock but Deaner grabs the rope, forcing him to break the hold. Alexander counters the Deaner DDT once again, this time into another Ankle Lock to win by submission!

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander def Deaner

Frankie Kazarian wants to reignite his longstanding rivalry with Chris Sabin as he challenges him to a match next week!

Former Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz reveals that she’ll receive her contractually-obligated rematch against Jordynne Grace at Against All Odds but first, she must battle Savannah Evans next Thursday on IMPACT!

Sami Callihan vs Jack Price

Just days after exacting his revenge on Moose in Monster’s Ball, Sami Callihan returns to IMPACT! in-ring competition as he battles Gut Check winner Jack Price! Callihan hits a running clothesline, followed by Cactus Driver 97 to score the quick victory!

Sami Callihan def Jack Price

After the bell, Moose blindsides Callihan with a spear! It appears that things are far from over between these two rivals as Moose assaults him with a chair, then sends him crashing through a table at ringside.

IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers tell The Briscoes that despite their history, they have their backs in tonight’s six-man tag team main event. James Storm tells Chris Harris that he can’t accompany them to ringside because he’s retired from in-ring competition.

Sami Callihan tells IMPACT official Gail Kim that he wants to face Moose in Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun in order to settle the score once and for all!

Next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, don’t miss the final IMPACT! before Against All Odds. Chris Bey, Steve Maclin, Laredo Kid and Trey Miguel square off to determine the #1 contender for new X-Division Champion Mike Bailey. Ace Austin battles his former friend, Alex Zayne. Gisele Shaw goes one-on-one with Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary. Plus, Chris Sabin takes on Frankie Kazarian in the main event and more!

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) w/ Maria Kanellis vs The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) & James Storm

We get a preview of things to come at Against All Odds in tonight’s star-studded main event! The Briscoes are on fire as they overwhelm Bennett with a flurry of fast-paced offense. Bennett sends Jay into the corner, then makes the tag to Edwards. Storm quickens the pace as he brings the fight as he sends all three members of Honor No More to the floor. The Briscoes soar with an aerial assault to the outside. Bennett sends Storm into the steel ring post, shifting the momentum in Honor No More’s favor. Taven connects with a springboard Moonsault for a two count on Storm. Honor No More cut off the ring as they attempt to wear Storm down. Storm makes the tag but the referee doesn’t see it thanks to a distraction from Taven and Bennett. Storm avoids a charging Edwards, then hits him with a backstabber to create separation. Storm successfully tags in Mark who takes Edwards off the apron with a running dropkick. The Briscoes have Bennett beat with a double team neckbreaker but Taven breaks the pin. Taven and Bennett hit the Broton Pack on Mark to score the victory!

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) w/ Maria Kanellis def The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) & James Storm

After the match, Kenny King, Vincent and PCO join Honor No More in the ring as they continue the assault. IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers attempt to make the save but the numbers advantage is still not in their favor. Honor No More beat them down, then brutally attack Mark Briscoe’s leg with steel chair, just as they did to Rhino and Heath.

Honor No More stands tall as IMPACT! goes off the air.