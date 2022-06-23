Tomohiro Ishii Is Injured, Will Miss AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door

Tomohiro Ishii is injured.
New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the following statement:
Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
Tomohiro Ishii, who was scheduled to compete on June 26 at AEWxNJPW Presents Forbidden Door, has sustained a left knee injury and is not medically cleared to compete.
We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Ishii wrestle and appreciate your understanding.
After a hard fought qualifying match in Korakuen Hall on June 21, Clark Connors will take Ishii’s place in the All-Atlantic Championship four way at Forbidden Door. The card change is as follows
AEW All-Atlantic Championship Four Way
PAC vs Miro vs Malakai Black vs Tomohiro Ishii->
PAC vs Miro vs Malakai Black vs Clark Connors
⚡ Lady Frost Has Requested Her Release From IMPACT Wrestling
Lady Frost wants out of IMPACT Wrestling. The star announced on her official Twitter account that she has requested her release from the pr [...]— Guy Incognito Jun 23, 2022 06:57PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com