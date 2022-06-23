Tomohiro Ishii Is Injured, Will Miss AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door

Tomohiro Ishii is injured.

New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the following statement:

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Tomohiro Ishii, who was scheduled to compete on June 26 at AEWxNJPW Presents Forbidden Door, has sustained a left knee injury and is not medically cleared to compete.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Ishii wrestle and appreciate your understanding.

After a hard fought qualifying match in Korakuen Hall on June 21, Clark Connors will take Ishii’s place in the All-Atlantic Championship four way at Forbidden Door. The card change is as follows

AEW All-Atlantic Championship Four Way

PAC vs Miro vs Malakai Black vs Tomohiro Ishii->

PAC vs Miro vs Malakai Black vs Clark Connors