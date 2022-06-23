Lady Frost Has Requested Her Release From IMPACT Wrestling

Lady Frost wants out of IMPACT Wrestling.
The star announced on her official Twitter account that she has requested her release from the promotion, with her last match being back during the Multiverse of Matches.
You can see her tweet below.
I have officially asked for my release from @IMPACTWRESTLING— Lady Frost (@RealLadyFrost) June 23, 2022
I want to thank the incredible fans, staff, and locker room, as well as @ScottDAmore and @gailkimITSME for the opportunities given to me. Thank you for a great experience.
