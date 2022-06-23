WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lady Frost Has Requested Her Release From IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 23, 2022

Lady Frost wants out of IMPACT Wrestling.

The star announced on her official Twitter account that she has requested her release from the promotion, with her last match being back during the Multiverse of Matches.

You can see her tweet below.


