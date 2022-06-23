Kurt Angle Announces He Will Never Wrestle Again

Kurt Angle was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about recently undergoing double knee surgery and the effect it has had on him.
“Well, you know, usually you have one at a time because it’s — you’re gonna be destabilized. So with me, the thing is, I wanted to get them out of the way. I just wanted to get them done and move forward with my life and not have to worry about the other down the road. I can walk around. I’m still in a lot of pain, though.”
On the possibility of an in-ring comeback:
“My knees were shot. I had to have them done. I didn’t have a choice. Now with the knee replacements, no. I’m not going to mess these knees up. I have no idea, I don’t. I’m not going to try. No.”
