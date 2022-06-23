WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Kurt Angle Announces He Will Never Wrestle Again

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 23, 2022

Kurt Angle Announces He Will Never Wrestle Again

Kurt Angle was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about recently undergoing double knee surgery and the effect it has had on him.

“Well, you know, usually you have one at a time because it’s — you’re gonna be destabilized. So with me, the thing is, I wanted to get them out of the way. I just wanted to get them done and move forward with my life and not have to worry about the other down the road. I can walk around. I’m still in a lot of pain, though.”

On the possibility of an in-ring comeback:

“My knees were shot. I had to have them done. I didn’t have a choice. Now with the knee replacements, no. I’m not going to mess these knees up. I have no idea, I don’t. I’m not going to try. No.”

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Underwent Double Knee Replacement Surgery Today

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed on Twitter that he underwent double knee replacement surgery today. He tweeted the following: "Than [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 24, 2022 03:29PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #kurt angle

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77089/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π