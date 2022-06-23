WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kyle O'Reilly Is Injured, Confirmed By Tony Khan

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 23, 2022

During the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, Tony Khan got a chance to update the AEW fanbase on the status of Kyle O'Reilly's injury.

Kyle O’Reilly had been on fire. That’s a real-life, legitimate injury and Kyle O’Reilly is out, not sure how long, but, you know, it’s a big loss and we were not expecting that.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #kyle oreilly #tony khan

