Kyle O'Reilly Is Injured, Confirmed By Tony Khan

During the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, Tony Khan got a chance to update the AEW fanbase on the status of Kyle O'Reilly's injury.
“Kyle O’Reilly had been on fire. That’s a real-life, legitimate injury and Kyle O’Reilly is out, not sure how long, but, you know, it’s a big loss and we were not expecting that.”
