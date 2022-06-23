Jon Moxley Says Waking Up Without Feeling Hungover Is Like "Unlocking A Cheat Code"

During an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Jon Moxley spoke about what was going on in his personal life before going to rehab.

“Night sweats, crazy nightmares, my chemicals are all unbalanced, wacky mood swings. Let’s say it hasn’t been easy. The not drinking part is easy. It’s not like I have some desire to drink. I have no desire to drink. I can’t even imagine drinking right now. Not drinking was easy. I wanted to stop drinking for a long time. I was trying to quit drinking for a long time. Just dealing with all the after effects and what happens to you physically when your body goes through this metamorphosis, trying to re-calibrate itself has not been easy.”

On what a therapist told him:

“I’m on national television while I’m going through these problems and being in front of everybody. A lot of people in my position would have stayed in rehab a lot longer. I would have stayed in hiding a lot longer than I was. The one therapist I had straight up told me to retire. She said, ‘Start a wrestling school. Train some kids. You know what the problem is? You gotta get out of there.’ I was like, ‘I don’t think it’s that.’”

