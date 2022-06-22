WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated Forbidden Door Card Following AEW Dynamite Tonight

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Jun 22, 2022

Well, the coin drop finally happened and that wasn't the only surprise of the night. Here's the updated card for the AEW & NJPW supershow, Forbidden Door which is this Sunday:

Interim AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs Hiroshi Tanahashi 

~

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (C) vs Hangman Adam Page vs Adam Cole vs Kazuchika Okada

AEW Women's World Championship: Thunder Rosa (C) vs Toni Storm

~

ROH World Tag Team Championship & IWGP Tag Team Championship: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (ROH) vs United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan) (IWGP) vs Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta)

~

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC vs Miro vs Malakai Black vs Tomohiro Ishii

~

IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (C) vs Orange Cassidy

~

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Bullet Club (Hikuleo & El Phantasmo) vs Dudes with Attitude (Darby Allin, Sting, Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi)

~

Le Sex Gods (Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara) & Minoru Suzuki vs Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta & Shota Umino

~

Zack Sabre Jr Vs An Opponent of Bryan Danielson's choosing

~

Buy In: The Gunn Club & The Acclaimed (Austin, Colten & Billy Gunn & Max Caster) vs Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, The DKC & Kevin Knight

Even with all the injuries and changed plans, even with no Andrade or Naito, that's still one hell of a card! Which match are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below. 

 

 

 

 


