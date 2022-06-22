Updated Forbidden Door Card Following AEW Dynamite Tonight

Well, the coin drop finally happened and that wasn't the only surprise of the night. Here's the updated card for the AEW & NJPW supershow, Forbidden Door which is this Sunday:

Interim AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (C) vs Hangman Adam Page vs Adam Cole vs Kazuchika Okada

AEW Women's World Championship: Thunder Rosa (C) vs Toni Storm

ROH World Tag Team Championship & IWGP Tag Team Championship: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (ROH) vs United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan) (IWGP) vs Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta)

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC vs Miro vs Malakai Black vs Tomohiro Ishii

IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (C) vs Orange Cassidy

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Bullet Club (Hikuleo & El Phantasmo) vs Dudes with Attitude (Darby Allin, Sting, Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi)

Le Sex Gods (Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara) & Minoru Suzuki vs Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta & Shota Umino

Zack Sabre Jr Vs An Opponent of Bryan Danielson's choosing

Buy In: The Gunn Club & The Acclaimed (Austin, Colten & Billy Gunn & Max Caster) vs Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, The DKC & Kevin Knight

Even with all the injuries and changed plans, even with no Andrade or Naito, that's still one hell of a card! Which match are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below.