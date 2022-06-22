AEW Dynamite Live Results – June 22, 2022 

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for AEW Dynamite and tonight we have Forbidden Door on Sunday firmly in our sights. We will see Will Ospreay & Hiroshi Tanahashi in action to put that point across further as well as the last qualifier for the 4-way match to crown the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion when Penta takes on Malakai Black. Let’s get straight to the action, with JR, Excalibur & Tony Schiavone on commentary, it’s time for some Wrestling!

Bryan Danielson Addresses AEW

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, out comes Bryan Danielson and after Tony talks about Sunday, Danielson says this week is a great week to be a wrestling fan with Forbidden Door followed by Blood & Guts. Danielson says he had hoped to be at those events after Jericho paid Zack Sabre Jr to challenge him. Danielson was excited to crush ZSJ’s trachea and to go to BSJ. Danielson then copies Punk with the good news and bad news line and says he’s not cleared to compete after Anarchy in the Arena. Danielson says with regards to his actual health, we don’t have to worry about him and he’ll be back but that’s not the good news. He says he’s a judgemental prick just like Eddie Kingston says which means he has high standards and if he promises something will be amazing then it will be. He says he’s found a replacement at Forbidden Door & Blood & Guts and we’ll be astounded by his work in AEW. He then says he came out of the bad guy tunnel, so he won’t tell us but he’s not telling ZSJ either. Let the speculation commence. Speaking of Zack, his music hits and he heads out to the ramp to stare and shout at Danielson.

Jon Moxley Promo

Mox says sometimes it’s business and sometimes its personal, at Blood & Guts it will be personal. He calls out the JAS and next week we find out if the JAS can survive and then lists the survival achievements of his team. He says he hates Jericho and we’ll find out how much they can suffer and endure. Before that though, he has the most important match of his life Sunday and his 3 year journey ends on Sunday but tonight is business and Sunday is personal.

CHAOS (Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Berretta) & Orange Cassidy) vs United Empire (Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) & Will Ospreay)

Both teams make their entrances and the crowd ask Ospreay to start and he says he doesn’t need to so Fletcher starts with Rocky Romero and ends up getting beaten down. Trent tags in and Mark Davis does the same and Davis replies to some chops with a big boot. Trent comes back with a big German Suplex and tags in Orange Cassidy who gets a big pop. Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets early on and reminds us how great he is before tagging out to Rocky with his foot. Chaos all tag in and hit a triple team before taking out Will with a back Body Drop but they try Tope Suicidas and United Empire catch them and hit stereo Powerbombs on the apron to send us to break.