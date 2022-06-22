Solo Sikoa Was Originally Going To Be Paired With The Usos

Solo Sikoa recently sat down with BT Sport, where he spoke about an early idea in WWE to pair him up with his brothers, The Usos.

"It's easy to go back to 'I'm their brother, I'm their family.' At the end of the day, I don't want to be referred to their brother or their cousin. I want people to recognize me for me. Before I started and debuted on TV, creative was like, 'We'll just put you with your brothers.' Then the next meeting was, 'Let's see what you can do on your own.' That was fire where it was, Okay, this is my time. This is my time for fans to recognize me instead of 'you're Jimmy and Jey's (brother).' Before, I had black hair and we all did look alike, but I was bigger, we had different shapes. Nine months later, people know Solo. 'That's Solo.'"

On when WWE pitched the idea: