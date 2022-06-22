WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Solo Sikoa Was Originally Going To Be Paired With The Usos

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 22, 2022

Solo Sikoa recently sat down with BT Sport, where he spoke about an early idea in WWE to pair him up with his brothers, The Usos.

"It's easy to go back to 'I'm their brother, I'm their family.' At the end of the day, I don't want to be referred to their brother or their cousin. I want people to recognize me for me. Before I started and debuted on TV, creative was like, 'We'll just put you with your brothers.' Then the next meeting was, 'Let's see what you can do on your own.' That was fire where it was, Okay, this is my time. This is my time for fans to recognize me instead of 'you're Jimmy and Jey's (brother).' Before, I had black hair and we all did look alike, but I was bigger, we had different shapes. Nine months later, people know Solo. 'That's Solo.'"

On when WWE pitched the idea:

"I was like, 'Okay, that'll be cool,' because that's when they started saying 'We The Ones' and were throwing the ones up, but I was like, I don't know, I still feel I'll be in their shadows. I need to step out and do me. The world needs to see me. They already seen them and what they can do. It will work out just fine."

The Uso’s Younger Brother Debuts At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Solo Sikoa made his WWE NXT debut during Halloween Havoc on USA Network and he might look familiar. Siko, real name Josephy Fatu is The Uso [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 26, 2021 09:32PM

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #solo sikoa

