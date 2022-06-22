Lance Archer Recalls Hilarious Story About Not Knowing The Rules For AAA Despite Being Booked To Wrestle There

Lance Archer was recently a guest on Thunder Rosa's Taco Podcast, where he revealed that he didn't really understand the rules of AAA when he went to wrestle there.

"It was somewhere outside of Mexico City. It was probably [2006] and Konnan was taking some of the TNA guys to AAA here and there. This time, he was taking me and Truth. We get to Mexico City and they're like, 'Okay, we're picking you up at this time.' They pick us up, somewhere near the time, whatever city we were going to was supposedly three hours away, but with traffic and weather...this was pre-hip surgery for Konnan. We had to see a doctor for him to get some treatment because he was working the show. We took a long time and I'm literally standing under a bridge in Mexico City waiting for Konnan to get taken care of. We're just waiting, waiting, waiting and it took a long time. By the time he gets done with that and we get in the mini-van that was full with six people, we're late to the show, to the point where we're the main event. LA Park is there, we're not, we change while we're driving in this car. We arrive during the semi-main event. I had never worked Lucha before.".

"I didn't know there were three falls. I didn't know anything. We put together a little bit in the car, we were there for maybe ten minutes and they're like, 'Lance, you're up, go.' 'What?' I go to the ring, everyone comes to the ring, LA Park is last, the people are losing their minds. They're throwing batteries and lemons and limes. He comes over, messing with me, squirting lemon and lime at me. I didn't know we were doing a jumpstart either. I'm just standing there and, all of a sudden, everyone starts fighting. We do all this stuff, I take my fall, and I think that's the match. I'm selling and [Muerte Cibernetica] runs by me and is like, 'MOVE!' almost kicks me in the head. I just roll out of the ring and go to the back. I don't know if I was supposed to leave. I was done, I left, I literally left. No clue what was going on, just left. Nobody said anything. I got paid and went home. Never went back again."