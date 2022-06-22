Rhea Ripley Suffers Brain Injury, Gets Teeth Knocked Out

Rhea Ripley was originally scheduled to face Bianca Belair at WWE Money in the Bank for the WWE Raw Women's Title, but was removed from the match due to injury.
While the injury itself was previously unknown, Rhea has now confirmed that not only did her teeth get knocked out in the Money in the Bank qualifier, but according to a post she made on Instagram, she is also suffering from a "brain injury."
Knee - 1— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) June 8, 2022
Teeth- 0
Thank you @AndersonFamilyD 🫠 pic.twitter.com/f4piiaEWOY
