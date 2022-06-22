WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rhea Ripley Suffers Brain Injury, Gets Teeth Knocked Out

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 22, 2022

Rhea Ripley was originally scheduled to face Bianca Belair at WWE Money in the Bank for the WWE Raw Women's Title, but was removed from the match due to injury.

While the injury itself was previously unknown, Rhea has now confirmed that not only did her teeth get knocked out in the Money in the Bank qualifier, but according to a post she made on Instagram, she is also suffering from a "brain injury."


