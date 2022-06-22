Cody Rhodes On How Long He'll Be Out: "9 Months, That's Their Plan. I've Got A Plan Of My Own."

Following the unfortunately timed injury of Cody Rhodes, The American Nightmare took to Instagram to provide an update on the timetable he was given.
"I've heard 9 months, that's their plan… I've never concerned myself with other people's projections — I've got a plan of my own — let's finish, all of us."
Cody Rhodes addresses his 9-month recovery timetable via his Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/ZRovUfKkJq— Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) June 22, 2022
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com