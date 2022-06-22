WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes On How Long He'll Be Out: "9 Months, That's Their Plan. I've Got A Plan Of My Own."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 22, 2022

Following the unfortunately timed injury of Cody Rhodes, The American Nightmare took to Instagram to provide an update on the timetable he was given.

"I've heard 9 months, that's their plan… I've never concerned myself with other people's projections — I've got a plan of my own — let's finish, all of us."


