Dewey Foley Has Reportedly Left WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 22, 2022

Dewey Foley and WWE have parted ways.

Apparently, this happened back in April and didn't surface until now.

Dewey, the son of Mick Foley, was on the WWE creative team and at one point was the lead writer of 205 Live.

Dewey Foley also appeared on the WWE Network series "Holy Foley" alongside the rest of his family.

Dewey remains active in helping produce his father's podcast, "Foley Is Pod."

Source: Fightful.com
