Jordynne Grace On IMPACT Wrestling: "We Need More Eyes On Us."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 22, 2022

Jordynne Grace On IMPACT Wrestling: "We Need More Eyes On Us."

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Jordynne Grace spoke about her IMPACT Knockouts Championship reign back in 2020.

“So 2020 was was a difficult time period for me to be Knockouts Champion, because I won it and then basically, immediately, the pandemic happened. So I did a lot of my title defenses, and I lost the title with no fans. I feel like that almost wasn't really fair to me as a champion to have to go through that. It's really been an uphill battle to get back to this title. I feel like the only thing that I could do to get me back to that title was to reinvent myself, I think I've done that. I started leaning into powerlifting a lot more. The less I thought about the Knockouts Title, the more I feel like they wanted to give me the opportunity again, so I feel like that was that was one of those things. So I just kept focusing on myself. I was just like, don't worry about who has the title, don't worry about opportunities anybody else is getting because all you can do is focus on yourself and getting better. I feel like that has finally paid off.”

On her goals:

“I would like to defend it in front of a crowd for one that's, that's, that's my first go. I want to bring more eyes to the Knockouts division, I feel like IMPACT in general because I feel like we put out such an incredible product and the women are given more opportunities here than at any other promotion. I feel like fans need to start watching IMPACT Wrestling and seeing these things. A lot of people still have it in their head, you know, back in the day, they mess things up a little bit. But it's a completely new crew. Now, everything is different. I think that we need to be given that opportunity, again, to be one of the top companies. We need more eyes on us. I think that's one of my biggest goals as champion,” she said.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #impact #jordynne grace

