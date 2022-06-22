Jordynne Grace On IMPACT Wrestling: "We Need More Eyes On Us."

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Jordynne Grace spoke about her IMPACT Knockouts Championship reign back in 2020.

“So 2020 was was a difficult time period for me to be Knockouts Champion, because I won it and then basically, immediately, the pandemic happened. So I did a lot of my title defenses, and I lost the title with no fans. I feel like that almost wasn't really fair to me as a champion to have to go through that. It's really been an uphill battle to get back to this title. I feel like the only thing that I could do to get me back to that title was to reinvent myself, I think I've done that. I started leaning into powerlifting a lot more. The less I thought about the Knockouts Title, the more I feel like they wanted to give me the opportunity again, so I feel like that was that was one of those things. So I just kept focusing on myself. I was just like, don't worry about who has the title, don't worry about opportunities anybody else is getting because all you can do is focus on yourself and getting better. I feel like that has finally paid off.”