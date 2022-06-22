Bryan Danielson Has Been Reportedly Pulled From AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door

When Zack Sabre Jr. first called out Bryan Danielson for AEW vs. NJPW: Forbidden Door, fans were ecstatic to see this match between two of the best wrestlers in the world today.

Unfortunately, that is no longer reality.

Danielson is dealing with an injury and the initial belief was that he would be out of action for one to two weeks. The rumor is he has a concussion, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Danielson is scheduled to address this situation on tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Bryan Alvarez had this to say: