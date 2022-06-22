Bryan Danielson Has Been Reportedly Pulled From AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door

When Zack Sabre Jr. first called out Bryan Danielson for AEW vs. NJPW: Forbidden Door, fans were ecstatic to see this match between two of the best wrestlers in the world today.
Unfortunately, that is no longer reality.
Danielson is dealing with an injury and the initial belief was that he would be out of action for one to two weeks. The rumor is he has a concussion, but that hasn’t been confirmed.
Danielson is scheduled to address this situation on tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite.
Bryan Alvarez had this to say:
“I suppose it’s possible Bryan Danielson is going to show up tonight and he’s going to announce he’s wrestling Zack Sabre. Jr at Forbidden Door okay, but I was told a couple of days ago that Bryan Danielson is out and he may not be wrestling for a while. Okay, that was what I was told. I did a follow-up today and as of this morning, like two hours ago, I was told, I’ll even get the exact words told to me. These were the exact words told to me about Bryan Danielson, “he’s definitely out.” So, it doesn’t look like Bryan Danielson is wrestling at Forbidden Door.”
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com