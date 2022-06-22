AEW Star The Bunny Is Injured

It has been confirmed by AEW star The Bunny that she is currently injured.
The confirmation came in the form of a tweet earlier today, which read:
“I’m injured right now but I’ll be back in the ring once I’m all healed up.”
The Bunny hasn't wrestled in AEW since April.
