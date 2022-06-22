WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star The Bunny Is Injured

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 22, 2022

It has been confirmed by AEW star The Bunny that she is currently injured.

The confirmation came in the form of a tweet earlier today, which read:

“I’m injured right now but I’ll be back in the ring once I’m all healed up.”

The Bunny hasn't wrestled in AEW since April.


Tags: #aew #the bunny

