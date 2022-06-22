WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eric Bischoff Praises Brock Lesnar's New Character

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 22, 2022

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about WWE doing another Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match, and why he's for it.

“I can’t wait to see it. I know they’ve wrestled seven times or whatever it is – seven, eight, 20, whatever. It doesn’t matter. Remember when Brock came back most recently, when it was first announced that Brock was coming back? I think it was on 83 Weeks, I said, ‘You know what, it’s not gonna do anything for me. If he’s gonna come back as the same old Brock – the man killer, one dimensional, no promos, go out and eat people and spit them out, go home – it’s not gonna do a thing for me.’ We’ve seen that guy. A lot of him. This is not that guy. This Brock Lesnar is a completely different Brock Lesnar in many respects. He’s a different character. He’s having more fun when he goes out there. He’s not relying on Paul [Heyman]. He’s cutting a lot of his own promos. He’s coming to the ring looking and feeling like the Brock Lesnar that I know. I’m not suggested I know him real well, but he’s a farmer cowboy. He’s coming out there with a different vibe. So yes, we’ve seen the match before, but we haven’t seen this character before. So let’s just wait and see. I’m not against it. I think it’s awesome."

On WWE's current injury situation.

“Look, WWE, they have a deeper bench than we realize. There’s a lot of talent in WWE. Given the opportunity and support, and a little bit of time and patience, [there are talent] who could step in and play big time. If I’m running WWE, I’m really, really glad Brock is there. I’m looking forward to it personally.”

Source: 411mania.com
