Kurt Angle Reflects On Being Nervous About King Of The Ring 2000

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 22, 2022

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle reflected on winning the 2000 WWF King of the Ring.

“I was told right after the previous pay-per-view. Vince McMahon was putting the rocket behind me. I was a rookie, and I won the European Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and next in line was King of the Ring. As long as I kept producing and kept impressing everybody, he was going to continue to push me. This was my next accomplishment was to win King of the Ring.”

On working with Stephanie McMahon:

“What I did to make everybody feel comfortable is whatever Stephanie and I came up with – the ideas we had – I would present them to Vince and Triple H, just out of respect to make sure I wasn’t over-crossing my boundaries. So, I did that every show. If Stephanie and I had to do something a little bit crazy, I ran it by Vince and Triple H to make sure it was okay with them.”

On having three matches in one night:

“At this point in my career, I was only in the business a little over a year from when I first stepped foot in the ring. That’s it, 13 months. And here I am doing three matches in one night. It was a lot of content to remember and a lot of wrestling. I was really nervous about that because I had never had to wrestle three matches in one night before, especially this early in my career. I knew I had my work cut out for me.”

Source: 411mania.com
