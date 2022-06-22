Kurt Angle Reflects On Being Nervous About King Of The Ring 2000

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle reflected on winning the 2000 WWF King of the Ring.

“I was told right after the previous pay-per-view. Vince McMahon was putting the rocket behind me. I was a rookie, and I won the European Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and next in line was King of the Ring. As long as I kept producing and kept impressing everybody, he was going to continue to push me. This was my next accomplishment was to win King of the Ring.”

On working with Stephanie McMahon:

“What I did to make everybody feel comfortable is whatever Stephanie and I came up with – the ideas we had – I would present them to Vince and Triple H, just out of respect to make sure I wasn’t over-crossing my boundaries. So, I did that every show. If Stephanie and I had to do something a little bit crazy, I ran it by Vince and Triple H to make sure it was okay with them.”

On having three matches in one night: