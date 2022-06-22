Athena (Ember Moon) Disagrees With People Who Say Bella Twins Started WWE Women's Revolution

Athena, formerly Ember Moon in WWE, was recently interviewed by NBC Sports Boston's Steve Fall, where she spoke about the women's revolution in WWE.

“I tell people all the time, everyone says the Women's Evolution started with The Bellas. I highly disagree, It started with Paige and Emma. Paige and Emma — or Tenille and Saraya, whatever name you want to call them. It started with them. That was the first mainstream women's match that got time that made people want more. Knowing that she's capable of that, not to mention, seeing her story in the movie, and I've wrestled her mum on the Indies before and just got my ass handed to me, excuse my language.

“Of course, she's someone I've always wanted to wrestle with. I actually rolled around with her when she was training to come back. She is an invaluable superstar in her own right; it doesn't matter what brand labels are on there. She is absolutely phenomenal. Whether she's gonna be a mouthpiece, whether she's able to get back in the ring, any company would be like stupid not to try to snatch her up.”