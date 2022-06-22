WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Greg Hardy Wants To Enter Professional Wrestling

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 22, 2022

Former NFL/UFC star Greg Hardy recently sat down on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he revealed that he wants to enter the world of professional wrestling.

“Somebody hit me up, AEW, WWE, hit me up. I’m down. I’ll get in the gym right now. I’ll show up with the Monday night muscles and jump off the side of the rope on anybody. I’ll come out with one of those Rey Mysterio type masks. I’m going to grab a design artist too. You have to have showmanship, or like Goldust, something crazy. It has to be entertainment level stuff."

On being an old school wrestling fan:

"You can’t just come out with tights on and have a six-pack unless you’re Brock Lesnar or The Rock. I’m an old school fan. I would love to get in there. I’m waiting for the call. If you know somebody that is watching this right now, hit me up and let’s get to work.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #aew #greg hardy #ufc #nfl

