Greg Hardy Wants To Enter Professional Wrestling

Former NFL/UFC star Greg Hardy recently sat down on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he revealed that he wants to enter the world of professional wrestling.

“Somebody hit me up, AEW, WWE, hit me up. I’m down. I’ll get in the gym right now. I’ll show up with the Monday night muscles and jump off the side of the rope on anybody. I’ll come out with one of those Rey Mysterio type masks. I’m going to grab a design artist too. You have to have showmanship, or like Goldust, something crazy. It has to be entertainment level stuff."

On being an old school wrestling fan: