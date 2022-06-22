Wardlow: "I Want To Be The Reason The Female Viewership Goes Up."

Wardlow recently sat down with Blake Oestriecher of Forbes, where he revealed one of his goals in AEW.

“I’m very in tune with numbers, and my main goal for AEW is, I want to be the reason we have more viewers. I want to be the reason the female viewership goes up. I want to be the reason that 18-49 demographic goes up. I want to be the reason our ratings are higher. I know I can’t do it on my own. It takes help from the other young talent. It takes help from the legends and the guys coming over, but I want to be one of the guys that are moving the needle for this company.”

On being a homegrown AEW star: