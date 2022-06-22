WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jeff Cobb Praises Ring Of Honor Portion Of His Career

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 22, 2022

Jeff Cobb Praises Ring Of Honor Portion Of His Career

Jeff Cobb was recently a guest on Good Karma Wrestling, where he spoke about being grateful for the platform that is Ring of Honor.

"Ring of Honor played a huge part in my career. I had a good nice year a half run with them. I got to meet and learn from some of the best minds in the wrestling business, guys like Delirious and Jay Lethal... When you think of Jay Lethal, you can put him in your Ring of Honor Mount Rushmore like some people do, just learning from him was such a fun time. Even before my time in Ring of Honor, Ring of Honor played a huge factor in professional wrestling as a whole. They had some of the best matches, I've witnessed, not first hand but from DVDs and the streaming service. I'm happy that Ring of Honor has a platform that they can showcase some of the newer stars. At the same token, hopefully we'll be able to see some of the old stuff as well. If it's a streaming service, that'd great because I would love to go back and watch some of the classic matches of Ring of Honor."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #jeff cobb

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77065/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π