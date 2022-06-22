WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Reveals Goal To Hold An AEW Tournament In Japan

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 22, 2022

During an interview with Tokyo Sports, Tony Khan revealed that he wants to do an AEW tournament in Japan.

"I haven't held a tournament in another country yet, but I want to try to deliver AEW to the world. Of course, I want to do a tournament in Japan, and if I want to do it, I want to invite a lot of new Japanese wrestlers. Japan is definitely included in the list of countries where I want to do an AEW tournament."

"I think Japan is the most valuable market in Pro Wrestling. There are so many Japanese fans, smart, and passionate. AEW will be able to build a good fan base."

Tony Khan Compares Wardlow’s AEW Rise To Sting

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW CEO Tony Khan discussed Wardlow’s rise in All Elite Wrestling and compared him t [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 16, 2022 02:00PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #tony khan

https://wrestlr.me/77064/  

