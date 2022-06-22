Tony Khan Reveals Goal To Hold An AEW Tournament In Japan

During an interview with Tokyo Sports, Tony Khan revealed that he wants to do an AEW tournament in Japan.

"I haven't held a tournament in another country yet, but I want to try to deliver AEW to the world. Of course, I want to do a tournament in Japan, and if I want to do it, I want to invite a lot of new Japanese wrestlers. Japan is definitely included in the list of countries where I want to do an AEW tournament."

"I think Japan is the most valuable market in Pro Wrestling. There are so many Japanese fans, smart, and passionate. AEW will be able to build a good fan base."