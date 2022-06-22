"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Provides Health Update, Encourages Fans To Get Regular Physicals

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has taken to Instagram to post the following update on his health:

“Hey, folks. I was just in there, brushing my teeth, preparing for bed, and feeling sorry for myself. It wasn’t long ago I had kidney cancer, I lost a kidney. Then just three years ago, I had all the heart problems, I was in the ICU unit and ended up having an ablation. Then I had two other incidents where I was in the ICU unit, and then I get diagnosed with prostate cancer, they take out my prostate and I still have to have radiation because the cancer is still in me.

So, I’m sitting there feeling sorry for myself, but then I looked in the mirror, and the man in the mirror is looking back hard at me. And it’s ‘Duggan, pull your head out! Stand up straight. God bless that you have only 6 more weeks of radiation. God bless. Look around you got it a lot better than a lot of other people. God bless. So, Hacksaw, pull your head out. I’m gonna do it. Folks, make sure you get your physicals. Save your life.”