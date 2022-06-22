WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Provides Health Update, Encourages Fans To Get Regular Physicals

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 22, 2022

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Provides Health Update, Encourages Fans To Get Regular Physicals

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has taken to Instagram to post the following update on his health:

“Hey, folks. I was just in there, brushing my teeth, preparing for bed, and feeling sorry for myself. It wasn’t long ago I had kidney cancer, I lost a kidney. Then just three years ago, I had all the heart problems, I was in the ICU unit and ended up having an ablation. Then I had two other incidents where I was in the ICU unit, and then I get diagnosed with prostate cancer, they take out my prostate and I still have to have radiation because the cancer is still in me.

So, I’m sitting there feeling sorry for myself, but then I looked in the mirror, and the man in the mirror is looking back hard at me. And it’s ‘Duggan, pull your head out! Stand up straight. God bless that you have only 6 more weeks of radiation. God bless. Look around you got it a lot better than a lot of other people. God bless. So, Hacksaw, pull your head out. I’m gonna do it. Folks, make sure you get your physicals. Save your life.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@wwehacksawduggan)

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #jim duggan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77063/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π