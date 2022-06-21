WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 WATCH: Terry Funk Gets His International Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame Ring, Mick Foley Shows Up To Help

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 21, 2022

A new video features Terry Funk receiving his International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ring following his induction ceremony, which took place on August 28th, 2021 in Albany, New York.

You can watch it below.

Mick Foley even showed up to place Funk's first plaque!

