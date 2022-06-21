Trent Beretta Recalls Original Plans For Wheeler Yuta In Best Friends That Was Nixed In Favor Of Blackpool Combat Club

While guest appearing on the Battleground Podcast, Trent Beretta spoke about the original plans for him, Best Friends and Wheeler Yuta, who has now joined the Blackpool Combat Club.

"Honestly, it's better for him. The way he got put in Best Friends was super weird and a hard situation for him to be in as a wrestler. Like, 'Who is this new guy who is suddenly best friends with these guys I knew?' The whole reason I was being upset with it is that we were planning on doing our own angle where we would eventually have a match and he would win my respect. I was like, 'He needs something for people to grab on to.' That's why we did that, then it ended up working out a completely different way where I was mean to him for no reason and then he left."