WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Trent Beretta Recalls Original Plans For Wheeler Yuta In Best Friends That Was Nixed In Favor Of Blackpool Combat Club

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 21, 2022

Trent Beretta Recalls Original Plans For Wheeler Yuta In Best Friends That Was Nixed In Favor Of Blackpool Combat Club

While guest appearing on the Battleground Podcast, Trent Beretta spoke about the original plans for him, Best Friends and Wheeler Yuta, who has now joined the Blackpool Combat Club.

"Honestly, it's better for him. The way he got put in Best Friends was super weird and a hard situation for him to be in as a wrestler. Like, 'Who is this new guy who is suddenly best friends with these guys I knew?' The whole reason I was being upset with it is that we were planning on doing our own angle where we would eventually have a match and he would win my respect. I was like, 'He needs something for people to grab on to.' That's why we did that, then it ended up working out a completely different way where I was mean to him for no reason and then he left."

FIVE Different Law Firms Now Investigating WWE

Yes, you read that headline correctly. A total of five different law firms are now conducting investigations into the WWE misconduct allega [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 21, 2022 12:24PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #trent beretta

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77056/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π