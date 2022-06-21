Butch Reveals He Got Inspiration For Current WWE Character From Two AEW Stars

Butch was recently interviewed by Metro UK's Alistair George, where he spoke about where he got the inspiration for his current WWE character.

“My biggest inspirations in wrestling are people like Regal – some of his best work was the straightlaced stuff later in his career, right? But earlier in his run he was the commissioner doing all sorts of funny stuff. People like Daniel Bryan, when he was here – part of what got him where he was was the stuff with Kane. Everyone has variety, you can’t just be one thing forever and I’ve been with the company for six years.”

On being paired with Sheamus and Ridge Holland:

“It’s refreshing for me personally, to be able to focus on something else and have a different approach to it. And sort of broaden my horizons with wrestling because it’s been so long.”

On his opportunity as Butch:

“It will never be forgotten but people appreciate the Pete Dunne Bruiserweight stuff, and they will also appreciate the work that’s gonna be done under Butch. I’m just looking at it as an amazing opportunity, and just embracing and having fun with it. Working with Sheamus and Ridge is great too, so I’m excited to see what the future holds.”