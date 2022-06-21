FIVE Different Law Firms Now Investigating WWE

Yes, you read that headline correctly.

A total of five different law firms are now conducting investigations into the WWE misconduct allegations.

Scott+Scott, Rosen Law Firm, Schall Law Firm, Brager Eagel & Squire, as well as Labaton Sucharow have all issued press releases over the past week announcing investigations they have each began to look into claims made against WWE and the company's former CEO & Chairman Vince McMahon, as well as the former Senior Vice President of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.

Check out all five press releases below.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - WWE

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (“World Wrestling Entertainment" or "the Company") (NYSE:WWE).

On June 15, 2022, just before the market closed, The Wall Street Journal reported that the board at World Wrestling Entertainment ("WWE") is investigating a secret $3 million settlement between longtime CEO Vince McMahon and a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down close to 3% in intraday trading on June 16, 2022.

Then on June 17, 2022, before the market opened, WWE announced that Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon would be stepping down from both roles amid the ongoing investigation, and that his daughter and WWE board member, Stephanie McMahon, would return to the company as interim CEO.

The WWE board of directors issued a statement announcing that they formed a special committee to investigate the alleged improper behavior of Vince McMahon and another WWE employee.

On this news, shares of World Wrestling Entertainment fell nearly 4% in intraday trading on June 17, 2022.

WWE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. on Behalf of WWE Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (“WWE” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WWE) on behalf of WWE stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether WWE has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

WWE is the subject of a June 15, 2022, article in the Wall Street Journal titled: “WWE Board Probes Secret $3 Million Hush Pact by CEO Vince McMahon, Sources Say.” According to the article, the Company’s board “is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime chief executive Vince McMahon agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar with the board inquiry.” The article continues, “the board’s investigation, which began in April, has unearthed other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by Mr. McMahon and one of his top executives, John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations at WWE, the people said.”

On June 17, 2022, the Company issued a press release stating, “a Special Committee of the Board is conducting an investigation into alleged misconduct by its Chairman and CEO Vincent McMahon and John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, and that, effective immediately, McMahon has voluntarily stepped back from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the Board until the conclusion of the investigation.”

On this news, WWE stock fell $1.94, or 3%, to close at $62.51 on June 17, 2022.

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (“WWE” or “the Company”) (NYSE: WWE) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. WWE is the subject of a June 15, 2022, article in the Wall Street Journal titled: “WWE Board Probes Secret $3 Million Hush Pact by CEO Vince McMahon, Sources Say.” According to the article, the Company’s board “is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime chief executive Vince McMahon agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar with the board inquiry.” The article continues, “the board’s investigation, which began in April, has unearthed other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by Mr. McMahon and one of his top executives, John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations at WWE, the people said.” On June 17, 2022, the Company issued a press release stating, “a Special Committee of the Board is conducting an investigation into alleged misconduct by its Chairman and CEO Vincent McMahon and John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, and that, effective immediately, McMahon has voluntarily stepped back from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the Board until the conclusion of the investigation.”

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – WWE

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) resulting from allegations that WWE may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On June 15, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “WWE Board Probes Secret $3 Million Hush Pact by CEO Vince McMahon, Sources Say” which revealed that “[t]he board of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [] is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime chief executive Vince McMahon agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar with the board inquiry.” The article further revealed, among other things, that “[t]he board’s investigation, which began in April, has unearthed other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by Mr. McMahon and one of his top executives, John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations at WWE, the people said.”

On this news, WWE stock price fell $2.31 per share, or 3.4%, to close at $64.87 per share on June 16, 2022, the next full trading day.

On June 17, 2022, before trading hours, WWE issued a press release entitled “WWE® & Board of Directors Joint Release” which announced that “a Special Committee of the Board is conducting an investigation into alleged misconduct by its Chairman and CEO Vincent McMahon and John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, and that, effective immediately, McMahon has voluntarily stepped back from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the Board until the conclusion of the investigation.”

On this news, WWE stock fell during intraday trading on June 17, 2022.

WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC. INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates WWE’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – WWE

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (“WWE”) (NYSE: WWE) breached their fiduciary duties to WWE and its shareholders. If you are a WWE shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of WWE’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage WWE in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to WWE, and whether WWE and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On June 15, 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE board was investigating an alleged $3 million settlement that CEO Vince McMahon agreed to pay in January 2022 to a former WWE employee with whom he allegedly had an affair.

