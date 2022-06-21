WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Writer Christopher DeJoseph Recalls Pitching THAT Edge/Lita Segment

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 21, 2022

During the latest episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, former WWE writer Christopher DeJoseph spoke about the night of Edge and Lita's infamous Live Sex Celebration on WWE Monday Night RAW.

“Edge had just won the title from John Cena and cashed in the Money in the Bank. We were in a meeting with Vince and he said, ‘Well what would you do if you won the title and you’re Edge?’ and I said, ‘I would have sex with my girlfriend in the middle of the ring for everybody to see.’ So that’s kind of how that live sex celebration thing happened.”

 

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #wwe #edge #lita #christopher dejoseph

