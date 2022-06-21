Malakai Black Speaks On His Time In NXT

Malakai Black was recently a guest on Milwaukee Record, where he spoke about his time in WWE and what affect it has had on his career to this date.

“From a platform of just conversing with people and getting my name out there, it’s obviously given me a platform and skills to have a continuation of what I’ve always done in wrestling but just giving me that larger stage and allowing me to translate what I do on a bigger platform. A lot of the smaller shows, even with NXT, were a massive part of that. It’s undeniable.”

On NXT's contributions to the wrestling business: