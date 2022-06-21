WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Malakai Black Speaks On His Time In NXT

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 21, 2022

Malakai Black was recently a guest on Milwaukee Record, where he spoke about his time in WWE and what affect it has had on his career to this date.

“From a platform of just conversing with people and getting my name out there, it’s obviously given me a platform and skills to have a continuation of what I’ve always done in wrestling but just giving me that larger stage and allowing me to translate what I do on a bigger platform. A lot of the smaller shows, even with NXT, were a massive part of that. It’s undeniable.”

On NXT's contributions to the wrestling business:

“It’s shaped wrestling and it’s actually a conversation I had with William Regal not too long ago. Regal was also very much under the impression that what we did back then garnered a lot of eyes and made people think about how wrestling could be presented too.”

Source: milwaukeerecord.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt

