WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Mr. Vince McMahon Makes a Surprise Appearance on Monday Night RAW

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jun 20, 2022

Mr. Vince McMahon Makes a Surprise Appearance on Monday Night RAW

Mr. Vince McMahon made a surprise appearance on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, hyping the return of 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena. As fans are aware, Cena is scheduled to return to RAW next week.

Coverage from our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Out Comes Vince McMahon!

The Old Man himself is in the house and comes out to a great pop. "Tonight marks the one-thousand, five-hundred seventeenth edition of Raw...which continues to make it the longest running episodic show in history. And for that, I say thank you! Raw's been on the air for almost thirty years. Twenty of those thirty years have been dominated by the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. That man makes his return to Raw live here next week...Mister Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect, John Cena!" The crowd pops and VKM leaves, once again showing everyone he can do what he wants.

WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (June 20, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: In mem [...]

— Caylon Knox Jun 20, 2022 08:41PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #wweraw #results #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77049/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π