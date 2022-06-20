Mr. Vince McMahon Makes a Surprise Appearance on Monday Night RAW

Mr. Vince McMahon made a surprise appearance on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, hyping the return of 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena. As fans are aware, Cena is scheduled to return to RAW next week.
Coverage from our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:
The Old Man himself is in the house and comes out to a great pop. "Tonight marks the one-thousand, five-hundred seventeenth edition of Raw...which continues to make it the longest running episodic show in history. And for that, I say thank you! Raw's been on the air for almost thirty years. Twenty of those thirty years have been dominated by the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. That man makes his return to Raw live here next week...Mister Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect, John Cena!" The crowd pops and VKM leaves, once again showing everyone he can do what he wants.
