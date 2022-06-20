Carmella Wins Fatal 5-Way Match on RAW, Will Challenge Bianca Belair for Women's Title at MITB

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Carmella won a Fatal 5-Way Match against Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch and Asuka to earn the right to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title at Money in the Bank.

As was previously reported, Rhea Ripley will not be medically cleared to compete at MITB.

Coverage from our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Women's Championship Contenders Fatal 5-Way Match: Becky Lynch, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Alexa Bliss

We return from break and the ref calls for the bell. Morgan and Bliss immediately clear the ring, shake hands then engage in a series of reversals, leading to an extended gator-roll/rolling-pin that had the ref crawling circles, literally, around the ring attempting to keep up and make multiple one-counts. Morgan smirks at Bliss and again the two friends engage in yet another back and forth, this time with a rolling cradle as they loop three times around the ring. This is ridiculous. Both women connect with strikes simultaneously, staggering them both. Carmella attempts to pin each woman, twice, going back and forth and hoping to steal the win. Graves makes a crack about taking out a million dollar insurance policy on Carmella's face so if her face is injured, "neither one of (them)" have to work again.

Lynch and Asuka factor back into the match after extended naps at ringside. Lynch sends Asuka outside and goes after Bliss inside, but misses on a leg drop off the top rope. Ouch! Bliss and Lynch go at it, with Bliss using a hurricanrana to send Lynch out of the ring! Carmella attacks Bliss from behind and attempts a cover, then screams in Bliss' face before slamming her face-first into the mat. Please note that for the majority of this match, there's only two--three at most--competitors in the ring at any given time. The rest are presumably "stunned" and down at ring side. Morgan re-enters the fray and takes it to Carmella after Carmella ejects Bliss, only to find herself flying as Carmella shoves Morgan off the top rope--and right out to the huddled group of Lynch, Asuka and Bliss, wiping them all out and sending us to another break. When we return, Lynch sends Bliss out of hte ring.

Morgan enters and hits a middle-rope shotgun dropkick on Lynch and screams in rage, then hits an interesting counter that slams Lynch's face into the canvas yet again. Morgan covers for a close two. Lynch lures Morgan into the corner and attempts a dirty pin, then climbs the ropes--only to be attacked by Carmella! Mella smacks Morgan then uses a handstand to flips Lynch down and onto Morgan, attempting a cover! Asuka dives in and makes the save, barely. Asuka and Carmella clash, with Carmella screaming and shrieking like the old days as she taunts Asuka--and again when Asuka slaps on the Asuka-Lock! Bliss makes the save with double knees, but Lynch sends her out of the ring. Asuka attempts an Asuka-Lock on Lynch, but Liv Morgan drops Asuka with a dropkick. Lynch sends Morgan out of the ring and Asuka attempts an inside cradle on Asuka as Morgan climbs the ropes!

Lynch with a Manhandle slam on Asuka but Bliss follows it up with a Twisted Bliss on both! Bliss covers but Morgan makes the save! Bliss is taken out by Lynch, as is Asuka. Morgan and Lynch clash but Morgan fails to take out Lynch with a knee strike. Lynch with a Manhandle on Morgan! Asuka battles Lynch to the outside and Bliss dispatches them both. Bliss looks for a Twisted Bliss but Morgan gets her knees up! Bliss rolls out of the ring. Morgan hops up and right into a Superkick from Carmella, who picks up the win.

Your Winner and NEW Number-One Women's Contender, Carmella!