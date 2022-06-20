WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bully Ray Doesn't Think We've Seen The Last Of Vince McMahon

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 20, 2022

Bully Ray Doesn't Think We've Seen The Last Of Vince McMahon

Bully Ray was recently a guest on Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, where he got a chance to speak about Vince McMahon's appearance on the most recent episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

“I’ve been so desensitized to stuff that nothing really shocks me. I mean, we’ve seen CEOs of other companies that had to step down for similar situations where there’s a personal relationship, maybe, where people should not be involved for whatever reason, but I think because it is Vince McMahon, it affects us so much. We’ve worked for him, we know him, Eric [Bischoff] has competed against him. It’s like wow, this is shocking, but it does go on every day within big business.

"I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Vince. I tried to really look really deep into that promo that he cut on SmackDown. One half of me thinks it was a middle finger to everybody going, ‘I’m still going to come out on my show and do what I do, however, I want to do it,’ and I think the other half of me looked at it and Vince said, ‘This might be my last opportunity to ever address a live crowd on television so I’m going to do it,’ And we really have to wait and see. There was a little bit of a different look in his eye, Eric, in my opinion, a little bit of a different look in his eye."

Eric Bischoff On Vince McMahon's SmackDown Appearance: "If This Was His Goodbye, That Was A Good One."

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about Vince McMahon stepping down as CEO following the chaos of several legal inv [...]

Source: Rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon

