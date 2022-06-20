Bully Ray Doesn't Think We've Seen The Last Of Vince McMahon

Bully Ray was recently a guest on Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, where he got a chance to speak about Vince McMahon's appearance on the most recent episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

“I’ve been so desensitized to stuff that nothing really shocks me. I mean, we’ve seen CEOs of other companies that had to step down for similar situations where there’s a personal relationship, maybe, where people should not be involved for whatever reason, but I think because it is Vince McMahon, it affects us so much. We’ve worked for him, we know him, Eric [Bischoff] has competed against him. It’s like wow, this is shocking, but it does go on every day within big business.



"I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Vince. I tried to really look really deep into that promo that he cut on SmackDown. One half of me thinks it was a middle finger to everybody going, ‘I’m still going to come out on my show and do what I do, however, I want to do it,’ and I think the other half of me looked at it and Vince said, ‘This might be my last opportunity to ever address a live crowd on television so I’m going to do it,’ And we really have to wait and see. There was a little bit of a different look in his eye, Eric, in my opinion, a little bit of a different look in his eye."