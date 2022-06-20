Eric Bischoff On Vince McMahon's SmackDown Appearance: "If This Was His Goodbye, That Was A Good One."

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about Vince McMahon stepping down as CEO following the chaos of several legal investigations coming to WWE.

“I was dumbfounded, shocked, I can’t imagine anybody felt any differently. It’s a day that I never thought, even though it appears to be very temporary, it’s not a permanent situation, at least that’s not the way it’s been presented or the way I’ve read it. Nonetheless, it’s a big damn deal and it did shock me. I feel bad for a lot of people, I still have a lot of friends in WWE that I do care about a lot, and regardless of how this ends up, it’s going to adversely affect a lot of people. How do you feel anything other than bad for people that you know and have affection for that are having to go through this? I feel bad for Bruce [Prichard]. I sent Bruce a text [during Friday Night SmackDown] going ‘Brother, what a hell of a ride.’ To be sitting in that seat and to be there, in the eye of that frickin hurricane, I feel for a lot of people."

On Vince's SmackDown appearance: