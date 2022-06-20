Eric Bischoff On Vince McMahon's SmackDown Appearance: "If This Was His Goodbye, That Was A Good One."

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about Vince McMahon stepping down as CEO following the chaos of several legal investigations coming to WWE.
“I was dumbfounded, shocked, I can’t imagine anybody felt any differently. It’s a day that I never thought, even though it appears to be very temporary, it’s not a permanent situation, at least that’s not the way it’s been presented or the way I’ve read it. Nonetheless, it’s a big damn deal and it did shock me. I feel bad for a lot of people, I still have a lot of friends in WWE that I do care about a lot, and regardless of how this ends up, it’s going to adversely affect a lot of people. How do you feel anything other than bad for people that you know and have affection for that are having to go through this? I feel bad for Bruce [Prichard]. I sent Bruce a text [during Friday Night SmackDown] going ‘Brother, what a hell of a ride.’ To be sitting in that seat and to be there, in the eye of that frickin hurricane, I feel for a lot of people."
On Vince's SmackDown appearance:
“When I watched it, I watched it a couple of times because I wanted to try and get a feel for Vince. I don’t want to pretend like I know Vince, because I don’t and I’m not sure how many people really do, to be honest. But I was trying to read him and Vince is really hard to read. After I watched it a couple of times, I thought maybe he is taking this one last opportunity just in case because he’s not really sure how this is going to end up. If this was his goodbye, that was a good one.”
⚡ WATCH: Mr. Vince McMahon Addresses the WWE Universe: SmackDown, June 17, 2022
The following video clip from last night's edition of Friday Night SmackDown comes from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]— Caylon Knox Jun 18, 2022 04:46AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com